Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 553,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNTC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

