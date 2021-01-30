Benz Market Capitalization Tops $969.94 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Benz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Benz has a market capitalization of $969.94 and approximately $949.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00130773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.65 or 0.90971007 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

