Beowulf (BWF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,869.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $23,869.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

