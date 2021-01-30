Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.99. 2,400,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09.

