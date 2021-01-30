Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

