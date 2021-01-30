BetterBetting Market Capitalization Achieves $100,263.63 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $100,263.63 and approximately $120.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.00850679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.18 or 0.04207263 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00028186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018217 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BETR is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

