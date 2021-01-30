Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $36.00. 30,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 50,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.