Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $36.00. 30,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 50,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
