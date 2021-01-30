Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $67,609.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00910997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04466977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

