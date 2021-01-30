Bezant Price Tops $0.0034 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $55,360.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bezant

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

