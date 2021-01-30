Bezop (BEZ) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bezop has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $252,134.07 and $815.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00918154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00056576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.70 or 0.04482331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018977 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official website for Bezop is bezop.com . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars.

