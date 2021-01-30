Bezop (BEZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $479.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Bezop has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $240,711.17 and approximately $479.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00876897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04293678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017899 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.com . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

