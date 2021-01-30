Bfsg LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

