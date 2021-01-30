BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.29

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.29 and traded as high as $56.02. BHP Group shares last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 1,435,432 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

