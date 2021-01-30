BHPCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.37 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and $3.37 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,847.17 or 0.93701647 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

