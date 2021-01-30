Bidesk Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,381.00 (BDK)

Bidesk (CURRENCY:BDK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Bidesk token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bidesk has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bidesk has a total market capitalization of $183,601.16 and $6,381.00 worth of Bidesk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00130773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.65 or 0.90971007 BTC.

Bidesk Token Profile

Bidesk’s total supply is 99,977,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,977,478 tokens. The official message board for Bidesk is bidesk.zendesk.com/hc . Bidesk’s official website is www.bidesk.com

Bidesk Token Trading

Bidesk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bidesk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bidesk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bidesk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

