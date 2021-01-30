Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,077.94

Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,077.94 and traded as high as $1,106.00. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) shares last traded at $1,106.00, with a volume of 216,588 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,077.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s previous dividend of $16.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

