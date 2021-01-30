BIKI (BIKI) Hits Market Cap of $10.07 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BIKI has a market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $887,363.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIKI has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00907531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.27 or 0.04678039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018515 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

