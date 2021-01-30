Binance Coin Price Up 9.4% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $44.64 or 0.00129989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and approximately $554.68 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00263693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,243.91 or 0.90970773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

