Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068817 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00907531 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052849 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005795 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.27 or 0.04678039 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028404 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018515 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014511 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
