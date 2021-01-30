Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BIOIF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 51,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,975. Biome Grow has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.