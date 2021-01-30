Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BNKL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Bionik Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,419.25%.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

