Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) Shares Up 66.9%

Shares of Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) shot up 66.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM)

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B.

