BitBall 24-Hour Volume Hits $495,568.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $495,568.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.53 or 0.99971364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00023516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

