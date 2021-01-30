Bitblocks Market Cap Tops $431,932.74 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $431,932.74 and approximately $57,443.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,182.89 or 1.00170616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024654 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 259,438,729 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.