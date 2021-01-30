BitCapitalVendor Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $104,324.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00918530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.57 or 0.04609244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018590 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

