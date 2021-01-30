Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Hits $133,009.41

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $133,009.41 and approximately $83.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.75 or 1.00124221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024382 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.50 or 0.00927136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00307091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00182860 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030248 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,646,198 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

