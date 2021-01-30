bitCNY Market Cap Reaches $4.40 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $135.57 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00131262 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

