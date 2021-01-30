BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Reaches $4,589.33

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $4,589.33 and approximately $85.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00406745 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.