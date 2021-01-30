BitCoen (BEN) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $88,971.80 and approximately $1,818.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00421011 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,274.75 or 0.99778008 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.