Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) One Day Volume Hits $426.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $426.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,832,346 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

Bitcoin 2 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

