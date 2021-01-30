Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 37.2% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $604,799.87 and $50.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.