Bitcoin Cash ABC One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.22 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $239.34 million and $2.22 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $12.89 or 0.00037546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,321.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.32 or 0.01204257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00521989 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002260 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

