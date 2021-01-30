Bitcoin CZ Achieves Market Capitalization of $67,381.22 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $67,381.22 and approximately $7,022.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00131262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.00861045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ's total supply is 3,264,567 coins.

The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

