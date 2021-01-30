Bitcoin Free Cash Price Reaches $0.0368 on Top Exchanges (BFC)

Bitcoin Free Cash (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Bitcoin Free Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Free Cash has a market cap of $102,052.26 and approximately $4,956.00 worth of Bitcoin Free Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Free Cash has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00907531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.27 or 0.04678039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018515 BTC.

About Bitcoin Free Cash

Bitcoin Free Cash (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Bitcoin Free Cash’s total supply is 5,920,325 coins and its circulating supply is 2,770,325 coins. Bitcoin Free Cash’s official Twitter account is @Betform2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Free Cash is www.bitfree.vip/en

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Free Cash

Bitcoin Free Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Free Cash directly using US dollars.

