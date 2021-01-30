Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $10.66 or 0.00031146 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $186.75 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00245580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00106057 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.