Bitcoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $913,175.94 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $5.94 or 0.00017324 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $913,175.94 and $45,518.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 153,689 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.