Bitcoin Private Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $995,882.56 and $10,054.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00246138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00103786 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00031311 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

