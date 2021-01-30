Bitcoin Rhodium Price Reaches $2.09 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048098 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

