Bitcoin SV Price Tops $179.53 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for $179.53 or 0.00526208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,117.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.01204412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002276 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,639,645 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

