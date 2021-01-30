BitcoinV (BTCV) Market Cap Reaches $29,630.45

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $29,630.45 and $17.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinV has traded 483.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007191 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006865 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitcoinV

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

