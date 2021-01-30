BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $601,223.10 and approximately $1,635.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00251199 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00030872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

