BitCore Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $1,593.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.77 or 0.04005449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00389447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01206907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.00524484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00407845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00245441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022104 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,523,220 coins and its circulating supply is 18,022,261 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

