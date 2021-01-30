BitForex Token (BF) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $453,855.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00898541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.50 or 0.04638557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018495 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,263,165,204 tokens. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

BitForex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.