Bitgear (GEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,747.00

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Bitgear token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 91.9% against the US dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $12,747.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,318,647 tokens. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Bitgear Token Trading

Bitgear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

