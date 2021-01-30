BitGreen (BITG) Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $37,652.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00193092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009648 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

