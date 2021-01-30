BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.0662 on Top Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $43.76 million and $1.60 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00916905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.08 or 0.04619039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018652 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.