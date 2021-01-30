BitMax Token Price Tops $0.0658 (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $43.46 million and $1.94 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

