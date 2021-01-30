Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Market Cap Tops $497,001.23

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitsdaq has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $497,001.23 and $744.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitsdaq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00901504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.69 or 0.04410208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018443 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

Bitsdaq (CRYPTO:BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Bitsdaq Coin Trading

Bitsdaq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsdaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.