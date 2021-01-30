BitSend Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $110,418.62 and $110.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitSend has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00306616 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003527 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.75 or 0.01589491 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,778,100 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

