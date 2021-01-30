BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,921 shares of company stock worth $4,792,270 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

